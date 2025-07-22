Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Avantor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.