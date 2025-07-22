Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

