Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

