Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,596,000 after acquiring an additional 163,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

