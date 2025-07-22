Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,235 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares during the period.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Scott A. Gangloff sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $46,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,107.68. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,636.08. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,156 shares of company stock worth $12,119,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

