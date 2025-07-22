Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,709 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MIR opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -362.25 and a beta of 0.83. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

