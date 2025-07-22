Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,724.43. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

