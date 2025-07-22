Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.