Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2%

EFC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 101.59% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

