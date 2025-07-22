Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $190.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

