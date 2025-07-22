Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

