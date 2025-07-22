Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.92 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 102.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 307.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.81.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.