Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

HSII stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $940.89 million, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

