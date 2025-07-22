Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.26 Million Stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0426 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

