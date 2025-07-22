Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.69 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,282.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.3% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

