Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

