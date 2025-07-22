Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Arcellx worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $107.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 211.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,985 in the last three months. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.