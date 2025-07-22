Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 215,768 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Archer Aviation worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 10.9%

ACHR stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

