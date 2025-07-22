Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,968 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,458,000. Finally, JNE Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 1,300,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LLYVK opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 301.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

