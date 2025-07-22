Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 182,554 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $497.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

