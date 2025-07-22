Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,165 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:TWO opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.26. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investments had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is currently -305.88%.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

