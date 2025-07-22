Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of OZK opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5,021.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

