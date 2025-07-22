Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Banxa Trading Up 0.4%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
