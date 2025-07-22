Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.09. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at $22,634,364.06. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

