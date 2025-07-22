BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 21,180 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $223,660.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,521,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,895.36. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,933 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $52,980.42.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,132 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $76,954.28.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $156,363.90.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,323 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 766.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

