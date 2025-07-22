Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 461,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 384,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

