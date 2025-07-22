Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,549,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

BRX stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

