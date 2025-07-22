Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

