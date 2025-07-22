CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,096,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

