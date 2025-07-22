Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 437,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

