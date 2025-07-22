Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,979,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $71,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,017 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $63,072,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 192,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 228,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.