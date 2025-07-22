Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

UBSI stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

