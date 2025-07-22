Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

