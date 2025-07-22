Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

