Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,298 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

