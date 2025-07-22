Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

