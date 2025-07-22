Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Select Medical by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

