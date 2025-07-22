Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

