Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.6%

HQY opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.