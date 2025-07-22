Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.