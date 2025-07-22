Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $2,808,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $282.80 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total value of $2,155,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,598,311.25. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

