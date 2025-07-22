Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NASDAQ Z opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.71, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,891.22. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 over the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

