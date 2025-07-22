Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CQP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

