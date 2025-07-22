Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $239,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,946.40. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 over the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

