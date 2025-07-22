Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.