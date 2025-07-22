Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,774,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

