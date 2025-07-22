Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 611.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

