Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

