Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

