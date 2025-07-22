Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 125.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4%

WPM stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.